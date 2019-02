K2’s new FastPlant board takes a page from the skateboarding world with a new “eco-friendly” bamboo construction. Called “Bambooyah,” the core of the board is made of layered ply laminate, which is then wrapped in fiberglass and sealed off with a five-year warranty against breakage. The graphics are also skate-inspired; they were designed by former pro skater Don Pendleton.

Available now at K2snowboarding.com. Price: $500.

WANT MORE WANTED?



Follow Wanted on Twitter @wantedblog