Robots in Space: A GM/NASA Production [Video]

This robot is going into outer space.

That’s pretty much the story right there, but feel free to stick around for further details. Its name is R2, short for Robonaut 2, and it’s the product of a collaboration between GM and NASA that began back in 2007.

Next week, R2 is scheduled to blast off, together with a couple human astronauts, on the last journey of the space shuttle Discovery to the International Space Station. The launch was set for Monday, but an air leak set that back by a day at least (the launch is now scheduled for Wednesday November 3).

Why put a robot in space? First of all, why not? But secondly, and probably more important with respect to funding decisions, the idea is that R2, or a robot like him, will some day be able to help out with tasks aboard the space station. He’s not ready yet–this is the first time a humanoid robot has been to space, and the NASA/GM team want to see how the 300-pound guy handles zero gravity, let alone the vacuum of empty space.