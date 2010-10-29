China’s Aggressive Push Toward Clean Energy Paying Off

China is on track to be the world leader in clean energy, as evidenced by both policy and technological investments, a report out of the Worldwatch Institute indicates. The new report details China’s progress and plans for the next 10 years, all leading to outpacing most of the world in clean energy resource development.

“Governments and industries around the world are now struggling to keep pace with China,” said Worldwatch President Christopher Flavin. “China is succeeding precisely where the United States is failing–in implementing the ambitious policies and making the sustained investment that is needed to spur growth in clean energy. If China keeps on its current pace, it will be the undisputed global leader in clean energy within the next two years.”

Some of the highlights of the report include:

In 2009, China surpassed the United States to become the world’s largest market for wind power, housing nearly one-third of the total installed capacity.

China’s newly added wind power capacity has doubled every year for the past four years. The country added 13.8 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity in 2009.

In 2009, China’s solar photovoltaic (PV) companies held 40 percent of the global market, with most production being exported to Europe. More than 20 Chinese solar PV companies have successfully engaged in initial public offerings (IPOs), and five of these rank in the world’s top 10 in solar PV production.

China’s installed solar water heating capacity alone accounts for 80 percent of global installations.

The report is meant to educate those outside of China about the opportunities and challenges the country faces with regard to clean energy.

[Image: flickr user Patrick Finnegan]

