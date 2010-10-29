Extra! Extra! Read All About It. Paper May Be Here to Stay After All

Amazon is selling more digital books than hardcover books. This summer’s announcement , makes one wonder if this is the beginning of the end of paper. While the sales of newspapers plummet and news magazines get thinner by the day, the eulogies for paper might still be premature. I came across an interesting paper published by Harvard called “ Hamlet’s Blackberry: Why Paper is Eternal ” which offers an insight into why paper won’t disappear overnight. The author, William Powers successfully argues that paper has several distinct advantages over digital representation–as follows:

• Tangibility: You can touch

the document and see how long it, you can flip through it.

• Spatial flexibility: You can

spread documents out on a table and work with them.

• Tailorability: You can underline

and annotate easily.

• Manipulability: You can

move paper around, putting one page aside to concentrate on another.

While all these properties may not be important for reading

a novel, they are important for many other instances, such as working on

a project, or writing a business paper that incorporates information from text documents

and spreadsheets. In such cases, where

deep thought is required or where it is necessary to reference several

different sources, it is still easier to pick up pieces of paper than it is to

toggle between windows on a screen. Nicholas Carr addresses the impact that such “context switches” have on our ability to focus on tasks that require deep

thought in his recent book, The

Shallows: What the Internet is Doing to Our Brains. Carr concludes that reading

documents with hyperlinks interfere with our ability to think deeply, whether

we click on the links or not.

Is this a generational thing? Is the ‘paper generation’ just

finding it hard to adapt to a new medium? I don’t think so. Both Powers and

Carr seem to say the differences between digital and paper media are more

fundamental than our reluctance to adopt a new technology. The cognitive

processes required for deep thinking are

inherently incompatible with the frequent context switches built-in to the digital

experience.