NookColor Vs. iPad Vs. Dell Streak: Which of These Is Not a Tablet?

There’s something strange about Barnes & Noble’s recently unveiled NookColor e-reader–it works as an e-reader, sure, but in many respects it’s really just a tablet in disguise.

Don’t believe us? We’ve created a handy chart comparing the NookColor, the iPad, and the Dell Streak (a recently released Android-based tablet). There are minor differences in size, battery power, weight, and cost, but for the most part, it’s hard to distinguish the NookColor as an e-reader purely by its specs.

The one big difference: the NookColor doesn’t have the full Android Marketplace–instead, Barnes & Noble is creating a developer community that will make custom reading-centric apps for the device. So far, the company is working with Lonely Planet, Dictionary.com, and Pandora on apps. But the fact that the NookColor will have a Pandora app means that the app store won’t be completely reading-centric.

The device also allows users to visit and update statuses on social media sites like Facebook and Twitter–and it has Gmail access. Which brings us back to our original question: Why isn’t Barnes & Noble just calling this a tablet? And for that matter, why not give users access to the Android Market? The NookColor clearly has uses beyond a traditional e-reader–perhaps Barnes & Noble should embrace them instead of limiting the device’s functionality.