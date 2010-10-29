advertisement
NookColor Vs. iPad Vs. Dell Streak: Which of These Is Not a Tablet?

There’s something strange about Barnes & Noble’s recently unveiled NookColor e-reader. We compare stats on the NookColor vs. iPad vs. Dell Streak.

By Ariel Schwartz
There’s something strange about Barnes & Noble’s recently unveiled NookColor e-reader–it works as an e-reader, sure, but in many respects it’s really just a tablet in disguise.

Don’t believe us? We’ve created a handy chart comparing the NookColor, the iPad, and the Dell Streak (a recently released Android-based tablet). There are minor differences in size, battery power, weight, and cost, but for the most part, it’s hard to distinguish the NookColor as an e-reader purely by its specs.

The one big difference: the NookColor doesn’t have the full Android Marketplace–instead, Barnes & Noble is creating a developer community that will make custom reading-centric apps for the device. So far, the company is working with Lonely Planet, Dictionary.com, and Pandora on apps. But the fact that the NookColor will have a Pandora app means that the app store won’t be completely reading-centric.

The device also allows users to visit and update statuses on social media sites like Facebook and Twitter–and it has Gmail access. Which brings us back to our original question: Why isn’t Barnes & Noble just calling this a tablet? And for that matter, why not give users access to the Android Market? The NookColor clearly has uses beyond a traditional e-reader–perhaps Barnes & Noble should embrace them  instead of limiting the device’s functionality.

 

Model NookColor iPad Dell Streak
Screen Size 7 inch diagonal backlit VividView Color Touchscreen high resolution display with 1024 x 600 delivering 169 pixels per inch, IPS technology 9.7-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit glossy widescreen Multi-Touch display with IPS technology 5 inch capacitive multi-touch WVGA (800×480) display
Battery Rechargeable battery, 8 hours of reading with the Wi-Fi off 25 watt-hour lithium ion battery, up to 10 hours of battery life with Wi-Fi 530 mAh battery 
Dimensions 8.1 inches wide x 5 inches high x 0.48 inches depth 7.47 inches wide x 9.56 inches high x .5 inches depth 6 inches wide x 3.1 inches high x .4 inches depth
Processor/storage ARM Cortex A8-based, 45nm OMAP3621 processor, 8 GB storage built-in, micro-SD 1GHz Apple A4 system-on-a-chip, 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB flash drive 1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 2 GB storage built-in, 16 GB micro-SD
Weight 15.8 ounces 1.5 lbs Wi-Fi model, 1.6 lbs Wi-Fi + 3G model 7.7 oz
Wi-Fi/3G Only Wi-Fi (Barnes & Noble may add a 3G version in the future) Both 3G + Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi-only models available Integrated 3G + Wi-Fi (802.11b/g) + Bluetooth 2.1
Cost $249 From $499.99 $299.99 with 2-year AT&T contract activation
Apps Custom Android app store Apple app store Android Marketplace
Operating System Android 2.1 iOS 3.2.2 Android 1.6, will receive 2.2 as an over the air update
