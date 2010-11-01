Megamind’s Giant Brain: Born in Silicon Valley

That was the mantra behind the creation of DreamWorks Animation’s Megamind, which opens next Friday, November 5. The 3-D superhero flick has used as much cutting-edge technology in streamlining the production pipeline as it has rendering the story onscreen. Good thing too–with the voices of Will Ferrell, Jonah Hill, Tina Fey, and Brad Pitt in a story about a supervillain who finds his life meaningless after conquering the hero, Megamind is the studio’s most anticipated launch of the year.

“This was a super-ambitious movie,” says Megamind director Tom McGrath. “We created an entire city built from the ground up–from repairs in the streets to fire hydrants and newsstands to reflective glass windows.” And that took a lot of bandwidth–not just in rendering, but sending the graphics back and forth between the multiple sites involved.

DreamWorks Animation developed cutting-edge technology with commercial partners Hewlett-Packard and Intel–who also got to repurpose it for their consumer products. The HP technology included Dreamcolor, a chip for high-end color displays and color calibration across multiple devices, and the Halo high-definition videoconferencing system.

Halo was invaluable in coordinating the 60-plus animators in DWA’s Glendale, California headquarters and PDI/DreamWorks, its animation production satellite in Redwood City, California. “Our process involved animators acting out scenes, so we would have to see each other,” says McGrath. “Then there was viewing and lighting dailies. The color is so nuanced. With Dreamcolor, you could look at any monitor and get the correct color.”