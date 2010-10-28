When Brands Win Hearts and Minds They Have Nothing to Lose

Sometimes the transformative effects of social media need to be seen to be believed. Yet often they don’t look like a P&L sheet or metrics report. Sometimes the most powerful demonstration of what social media can achieve is best read on the faces of people.

‘Help Portrait’ launched by Jeremy Cowart is one such example. It was a simple idea of taking some one’s portrait to improve their self-esteem that grew into a movement.

The success of such a project begs the question as to how we measure such “success”? Or more specifically, how would a brand justify its support of projects like this when you can’t break down, round up or hit projected numbers.

Companies need to open their minds to the metrics of human nature. When brands promote self-esteem, inspire learning or catalyze fun, they stop treating people like a customers and start acting like custodians of community.

The returns on this approach are many and varied including HR, CSR, PR, IP, and R&D benefits. But perhaps the most important returns are the feelings they inspire in the people they affect. Those feelings engender loyalty (“I will continue to by your product”), goodwill (“I will recommend your product to others”), and purchases (“I want your product or service now”).