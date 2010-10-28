Yahoo Uses “Shambling Hordes” of Zombies to Teach Economic Theory

Although vampire partisans might debate it, zombies are likely the world’s most popular monster right now.

Zombie movies, television shows and books are big industries that

immerse the public in a dysfunctional environment filled with the

living dead. Now Yahoo is betting that zombies can be used to teach

adults basic economic theory.

Yahoo

Sandbox, the internet giant’s research division, just released

the zombie-themed Shambling

Hordes for Halloween. The Flash-based game puts players into the roles of

warlords who control picturesque “shambling hordes” of zombies to capture

the castle of other users. The zombie hordes then, of

course, divide and multiply. In the process, basic elements of game

theory, classical economics and budget allocation are slipped in.

Programmers David Reiley and John

Morgan tied into a huge groundswell of zombie fascination for their

eduware. Fast Company recently

reported on AMC’s new The Walking Dead

television series. Cult-favorite book World War Z

is being turned into a

Brad Pitt film. Then there is everything from 28 Days

Later to Shaun of the

Dead to Zombieland.

Greater minds than ours have ruminated on the contemporary fascination on zombies; we don’t

know why, but zombies are just cool.

Reiley

has an extensive

background in economic theory and Morgan, apart from his role as

a Yahoo research scientist, doubles

as an economics professor. Shambling Hordes is one of Yahoo

Sandbox’s first edugames. Other prior projects include virtual

stock market Predictalot, Flickr-based word

puzzle generator PhotoSoup and the tech

wonk-oriented VideoTagGame.

In the

case of Shambling Hordes, zombies are used as the medicine to slip in

genuine education about economic theory. The description provided by Yahoo is

rather simple:

“Build an army of zombies and battle other players

to claim your territories. Shambling Hordes is a game between two

players that takes place on a map of countries. Each player has a

home base where they can produce a number of zombies to form a team

in each round. The more zombies a player produces, the stronger their

army becomes. Players can challenge each other for control of a

territory through battle, in which they strategically distribute

their troops to beat their opponent. There is no random chance at all

in the outcome; Shambling Hordes is completely a game of skill.”

The game has an easy

learning curve; even without watching the tutorial, gamers can figure

out how to play within seconds. Shambling Hordes’ aesthetics owe much

to both the popular tower defense game Plants

vs. Zombies and the host of Flash-based war strategy games.

Players come for the zombie wars and leave with hands-on

understanding of all the boring texts from college economics class.