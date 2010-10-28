Innovation Agents: Amanda Pekoe, Founder, The Pekoe Group

Amanda Pekoe loved Broadway theater as a young girl, and pursued acting through high school and college. But after doing a little bit of everything–directing, performing, producing, interning, and teaching theatre–she found it was business and marketing that she wanted to pursue. So in 2009 she started The Pekoe Group, where she manages the marketing of shows, from commercials to fliers. Here, she talks about the long path she took to start her own company.