Infrared Lights to Fight Malaria Just One of the Schemes Funded by Gates Foundation

The bounteousness of Bill and Melinda Gates’ eponymous foundation shows no signs of stopping. The couple’s Grand Challenges Explorations has chosen nine recipients of up to $1 million each in its fight to improve the health of the world’s citizens.

The Grand Challenges Explorations has funded 340 projects since its inception two years ago, using a commitment of $100 million. President of the Gates Foundation’s Global Health Program, Dr Tachi Yamada, said that the nine projects “prove the value of investing in truly novel ideas to support global health. If even one of these ideas comes to fruition it could save countless lives.”

Projects include one from a team at Columbia University that attempts to use infrared light to confuse mosquitoes and prevent them transmitting malaria to humans, and a University of Washington professor who is trying to use novel proteins to interfere with the HIV DNA and eliminate it from infected cells.

Szabolks Marca is the scientist behind the infrared light scheme. An astrophysicist by day– his job normally involves using lasers to study black holes–the father of four wanted to do something that helped children. “I was thinking for a long time, how can I do something beyond fundamental science,” he told the New York Times.

Applications for the next round of funding will be accepted starting early next month, and Grand Challenges is looking for potential recipients in the fields of Polio, HIV, sanitation, cellphone apps for healthcare and pre- and neonatal technologies.