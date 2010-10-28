Lo-Fi Social Marketing Is Saving Lives in Haiti

Haiti’s cholera outbreak has reached a death toll of almost 300 and cases of infection have reached over 4,000. But one non-profit–Population Services International, a Washington D.C.-based social marketing group–is using the power of communications to ensure that local Haitians on the ground have as much information as possible to prevent infection and to know what to do if found with the disease. And their approach often takes a creative turn, responding to local contexts, as any good marketer does.

“Our approach is to use every available mass media communications channel to reach people with simple, consistent messages developed with the Ministry of Health,” PSI’s Country Director, Alison Malmqvist, tells Fast Company.

“The consistency of messages is key–this helps calm a potential panic situation, guards against confusion and ensures people have the right information to protect themselves.”

Social marketing is a tool used by dozens of public health agencies, and PSI’s method relies on traditional marketing tools, but with a twist: The messaging encourages behavior change in the area of a particular health outcome, such as washing hands before eating or treating water before consuming. “Rumors can circulate quickly in this situation,” says Malmqvist, “so we want to make sure

the right messages are heard in the right way over and over across

different media.”

There are reports indicating that the outbreak may not be as drastic as feared. But in Haiti, where the outbreak is affecting primarily rural areas, a different sort of campaign is required. PSI often takes a grassroots approach to social marketing, as the

organization mostly works in villages, requiring tailored tactics like

mobile vans, entertainment education, and village tape players with

megaphones.

“Our mobile cinema team will be on the road in the Artibonite

Department this weekend showing a video film about prevention and

treatment of diarrheal disease we recently completed as a joint

production with the Jacmel Cine Institute–a local film school with whom

we’ve begun to collaborate. The 30-minute narrative film is called

‘Samy’ and will be played on national television and has been provided

to partner organizations so that they can also play it as widely as

possible,” says Malmqvist.