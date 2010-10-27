How Lady Gaga’s One Billion YouTube Views Changes the Music Industry

Which metric more fully captures Lady Gaga’s global superstardom: the 15 million albums she’s sold to date, or the one billion views she reached this week on YouTube?

Though CDs are rapidly becoming a thing of the past, replaced by digital music, physical album sales still remain the gold standard for the industry. Isn’t it time that metric is updated to include the wealth of ubiquitous digital platforms? “The notion of tracking sales and correlating that to success is a bit antiquated,” says Vevo CEO Rio Caraeff. “There’s no single indicator you can look at now–you must look at everything.”

That means measuring not just physical but digital album and single sales, and pulling data from a variety of non-traditional platforms. The record industry must track downloads on iTunes and Amazon, fans on Facebook, followers and mentions on Twitter, streams on Pandora and MySpace, views on Vevo and YouTube and MTV, ticket sales on Ticketmaster–to name a few.

“When you look at Lady Gaga hitting a billion views, I think that’s a very positive wake-up call for the industry–that we need to think about the metrics of success differently,” says Joe Fleischer, CMO of media measurement firm Big Champagne. The Beverly Hills-based company recently developed Billboard rankings for the digital age. Called the Ultimate Chart, Big Champagne culls data from as many digital portals as possible to provide a more real-time portrait of an artist’s success.