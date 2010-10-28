“You Will Be Discovered”: How Companies Can Be One Comment Away From a PR Disaster

In 2008, a senior executive for Burger King took an unusual (and ultimately disastrous) tack during a 2008 labor dispute with union leaders over the farm workers who were picking vegetables for the chain. In addition to whatever public statements the company made, this executive started posting disparaging online comments about labor leaders and their practices–using his daughter’s screen name.

The idea must have seemed so clever, so … safe. Who would ever find out?

Now, it’s highly unlikely that this executive would have ever dreamed of a similarly phony campaign on paper via traditional media. Imagine giving a false name to a reporter, or trying to pose as someone you’re not–while appearing in a television news interview.

Yet the Internet sometimes encourages an anything-goes dynamic. Check out a journalistic website and the comments beneath any random news item. You’ll see how quickly people abandon personal rules of civility, decorum, and restraint when they think they’re invisible. Words fly from their fingers that would never cross their lips at a neighborhood barbecue.

Amid the profusion of verbal missiles fired under the alias of someone’s pet schnauzer or favorite Star Wars character, the Burger King executive may not have even considered his ploy unethical. The Internet feels like driving, but it is really walking. We motor along in the cocoon of our cars, occasionally feeling frustrated enough to treat others with disdain. By contrast, imagine tailgating or yelling (the equivalent of honking) at a slow walker. It would embarrass and possibly put us in harm’s way.

Burger King paid a high price for its lesson in digital circumspection. Inevitably, some computer experts traced the comments back to the executive, and a Florida newspaper broke the story. The executive was fired, and Burger King’s CEO made a public apology for this incident, which endangered the company’s brand simply by making the company look devious and petty.

Burger King is by no means the only corporate ship to have scraped its hull on the shoals of the blogosphere. On his “Web Strategy” blog, www.businessinsider.com, social media expert Jeremiah Owyang keeps a running list of “Brands that Got Punk’d by Social Media.” The list includes some of the most recognizable names in corporate America. While most companies stumble their way onto the list through honest goofs rather than devious schemes, virtually every case starts with somebody underestimating the power and the seriousness of the social media.