A Google Map of Google Maps’ Legal Troubles

Italian officials today launched a probe into Google, which has been accused of collecting mounds of personal information through unsecured Wi-Fi networks with its Street View cars.

This is just the latest in a long line of governments looking into the matter, from Australia to Germany to South Korea. We’ve found it increasingly difficult to keep track of all Google’s privacy snafus. So here’s a handy way to track international investigations into Google Maps: A Google Map mashup. Click on the pins for news about investigations or allegations in each location.



We’ll be updating this map as more states and countries jump on the investigation bandwagon. Let us know if we’ve missed any in the meantime.

