White House Internet Privacy Committee: Our Dream Team

The Federal government has announced it is finally taking a serious stand on Internet privacy–or at least, it’s convening a committee to figure out exactly what the issues are. The White House’s Committee on Privacy and Internet Policy, part of the Office of Science and Technology, will advise the executive branch on internet privacy.

Steven Chu. Even if it’s a staffer posting in his name to

the Energy Department blog or maintaining his regularly updated public Facebook page, Chu’s internet

footprint is a breath of fresh air. It’s rare to see a cabinet member

whose public social media presence is so well represented.

James Gilmore. Although he doesn’t actually work

at the DHS, former Virginia

governor Gilmore raised questions

about privacy issues that led to crucial reforms at the department. Gilmore is just the kind of Internet policy

wonk a committee like this needs.

Jared Cohen. Fast Company

has written about Cohen before (he’s now at Google Ideas).

The former Policy Planning staff member’s research and publications

on Internet use among young people in censorship societies, such as Iran,

shows a keen awareness of privacy issues. In 2009, Cohen was reportedly responsible for keeping Twitter online during

the “Green Revolution” demonstrations in Tehran.

John Porcari.

The DOT doesn’t immediately

pops to mind when thinking of online privacy. But Porcari is an Internet wonk who helped

introduce Twitter- and Facebook- based “open government”

initiatives at the DOT. Outside-the-box thinking in government?

Why not?

No one. watchdog group

the Center for Democracy and Technology

notes that HHS is rolling

back health privacy protections for the dead. The ramifications

for the living aren’t too good either.