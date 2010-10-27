HarassMap Asks Egyptian Women to Plot Points of Sexist Behavior Via SMS

A new Egyptian website promises to use

social media to combat sexual harassment. But will it work? The newly

launched HarassMap just came

online this week as a self-proclaimed “system in Egypt for

reporting incidences of sexual harassment via SMS messaging.”

The

smartly designed site has multi-language functionality and

sophisticated SMS integration. Users see a map of Cairo, with sexual

harassment incidents plotted according to criteria such as

“touching,” “verbal harassment,” and “indecent exposure.”

Respondees who either SMS or post

incidents to the site are sent an autoresponse offering advice and

support. However, it is unknown how the

masses of Egyptian internet users will react to the software.

HarassMap is operated with the

Ushahidi engine, a Kenya-based

open-source crowdmapping project (Fast Company has

previously

highlighted Ushahidi’s use in the Kenyan constitutional

referendum). SMS integration is provided through FrontlineSMS,

a text message system designed for use by NGOs outside of the North

America/Europe/Australia/East Asia axis of high-tech nations.

FrontlineSMS parses and collates SMS text messages sent to HarassMap,

while Ushahidi provides the mapping tech.

HarassMap

intends to sustain itself through profits made by SMS messages that

sexually harassed women send to them. According to the project’s

Executive

Summary, “it will also generate revenue from the SMS reports,

which will be reinvested into making the project sustainable and

increasing its reach through marketing and awareness […] if each of

these women [who is sexually harassedin Egypt] sends only one SMS

report to HM, revenues are projected at $734,000-$1.2 million. Our

goal is to encourage all women to send an SMS each time they are

harassed.”

According

to an interview with Rebecca Chiao of HarassMap in Egyptian

newspaper al-Masry al-Youm

(Egypt Today), the website will draw attention to the rampant sexual

harassment of women in Cairo. Chiao also criticized the unofficial

government policy of encouraging women to adopt conservative Muslim

standards of dress in response to harassment. A public service

announcement by the Egyptian government in early 2010 encouraged

women to cover themselves in order to prevent rape. In Chiao’s

words, “it makes me angry because it is so well designed, but it

gives the complete wrong message.”