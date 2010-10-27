When You Benefit From Being Underestimated, and When You Pay for It

There have been times in my life when I felt that, because I’m a woman, I have been treated unfairly in the workplace–times when I was passed over for leadership positions, or less trusted with responsibilities that are traditionally given to men. Then again, I’ve also felt at times that I’ve benefited from low expectations – particularly when handling something women aren’t supposed to do well. (Like the time when diagnosing and repairing a simple computer glitch suddenly rendered me a “computer whiz” around the office. Come on, people.)

If you are a member of a group that is stereotyped as less competent, then you are no doubt well aware that stereotypes do in fact influence how your coworkers and supervisors see you. What you may not have realized is that their influence can work for or against you, depending on the type of evaluation you are receiving.

Psychologists who study the way human beings make judgments distinguish between using minimum standards (enough to make you suspect something is true) and confirmatory standards (enough to make you certain that something is true).

Imagine you are trying to figure out whether or not Steve is a dishonest guy. Minimum standards of dishonesty would probably be met the first time you catch Steve in a lie–you would start to suspect that Steve can’t be trusted, but you wouldn’t be sure. After all, everybody lies from time to time. To meet confirmatory standards, however, you’d probably have to catch Steve in a number of lies–enough to conclude that he is more than usually deceptive.

Stereotypes affect both our minimum and confirmatory standards for a given trait, but in opposite directions. For example, part of the stereotype for women, particularly in the business world, is that they are less competent than men. Studies show that because of this stereotype, minimum standards of competence for women are lower than they are for men. In other words, you are quicker to suspect that a woman is smart than you are to suspect that a man is. That’s because when a woman does something “smart” it stands out more, since it is (unfortunately) more surprising. When it comes to minimum standards of competence, women seem to benefit from being underestimated.

Unfortunately, the reverse is true when it comes to confirmatory standards, which are higher for women when it comes to competence. So in order for someone to be certain that a woman is smart, she needs to provide more evidence of competence than a man would. For a woman, you need to be consistently really smart to prove you aren’t actually stupid.

These differing standards have real world consequences. In one study, female candidates for a job were more likely to be placed on a short list than males (evidence for the lower minimal standard of competence), but less likely than male candidates to actually be hired (evidence for the higher confirmatory standard of competence). In another study, White law school applicants with weak credentials were judged more positively than Black applicants with identical credentials (further evidence of the higher confirmatory standard for a stereotyped group).