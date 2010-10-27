Poli-Techs: How Campaigns Will Use Online Tools in the 2010 Elections Crunch

The 2010 mid-term elections are less than a week away, which means candidates are about to pull out all the stops. And while they’ll be hewing to the traditional game books–bombard television with ads, set up phone banks for get-out-the-vote calls–technology has also given those who will use it a slew of new tools and tactics that are going to change the end-game in ways we haven’t seen before. Fast Company talked to several political consultants from both sides of the aisle about what we to expect in the final days of the 2010 elections. Here’s what they told us:

Fundraising appeals right up to the bitter end

Appeals for your dollars used to taper off toward the end of a campaign because, after a certain point, candidates just couldn’t spend the money. Most of their funds in the final days went to buying TV ads, but since there were only so many slots available on television, supply eventually ran out. With infinite more space available in the digital world, though, campaigns can keep buying online and mobile ads up to the end. And if they can keep buying, they’re going to keep on coming back to you for money. Expect to see lots of last minute-appeals for your dollars, both on the web and your mobile devices.

Political ads you can’t escape

Earlier this week, we told you about how many campaigns are planning on using “Google blasts” to blanket the Internet with ads–to recruit volunteers and to secure your support. Expect to see those ads no matter where you go. And forget about trying to escape the madness by watching cat videos on YouTube. Google tells Fast Company that the number of campaigns and issue groups buying “pre-rolls”–those ads you see before your own video starts–has gone up 400% since July, and they’ve doubled in the last month alone.

Facebook bombardments