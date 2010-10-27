The Nonprofit Financial Model Never Worked; Here’s a New Model That Does

Imagine if your company’s investors expected you to end your year without generating a dime in surplus. Welcome to the nonprofit sector, where your investors are foundations, and they expect multi-million dollar enterprises to end their year with zero. This makes nonprofits dependent supplicants year after year–unhealthy enterprises with no cash reserves, and no capital to strengthen, diversify, or build their operations.

Ah, you say, nonprofits should not make a profit. Actually, they should not accumulate profits and return them to investors (shareholders) or to employees in the form of bonuses or unreasonable compensation. But nonprofits do need to accumulate reasonable cash reserves in order to run sound businesses, grow to meet community demands, and invest in new services that respond to community needs. The current financial model makes such sound financial practices nearly impossible.

Nonprofit Finance Fund Capital Partners has a new way: “philanthropic equity”

The Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF)–helmed by its visionary President & CEO Clara Miller–recognized the limitations of the nonprofit funding model. In 2006, it launched NFF Capital Partners with a novel approach to create growth capital for nonprofits. They called it “philanthropic equity.”

Philanthropic equity is designed for funders who are “builders,” not “buyers.” Buyers fund programs, while builders fund an organization’s platform for growth and change. According to NFF, building is critical to the stability, sustainability, and growth of the nonprofit sector. As NFF observes, “Buying doesn’t pay for growth, trial and error, shifts in strategy, or changing what an organization is capable of doing. It’s about asking the organization to continue to do what it already does, year in and year out.”

In four years, NFF Capital Fund’s philanthropic equity adopters have raised over $300 million to support their growth. Even more importantly, the growth capital was devised to give each of these nonprofits the opportunity to strategically transition their revenue models for longer term financial sustainability. Nonprofits that had previously been highly dependent on grants and contributions bought time to establish or enhance more diversified income streams including from fees for services.

Additionally, NFF Capital Partners devised and established Sustainable Enhancement Grant methodologies (SEGUE), a new accounting methodology for nonprofits. It tracks growth capital separately and does not count it towards general revenue. As capital is used, the funds are moved back into the revenue line. This allows a nonprofit to distinctly account for money going to build the organization’s platform.