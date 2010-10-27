Solar Suitcase Sheds Light on Sunset Surgeries in Africa

Dr. Laura Stachel was working in maternity health clinics in Africa and she saw a problem. Actually, she couldn’t see, and that was the problem. Many clinics in remote areas can’t keep the lights on. “The first hospital I went to in Nigeria had grid electricity, but it was only available at best 12 hours a day and often much less,” Stachel tells Fast Company. “The last time I was there in June they only had two hours a day.”

That’s bad news for patients needing emergency surgery in the middle of the night. If the power is out then doctors will either not operate until the lights come back or the sun comes up. If they have to proceed, it is often by the dim flicker of a candle or a kerosene lamp. Even locating a doctor by foot instead of walkie-talkie could mean a four-hour wait for a patient in need of a C-Section. A dark picture, but Stachel has a hopeful solution, all packed up nicely in her suitcase.

It just so happens Dr. Stachel is married to a longtime solar advocate and technical tinkerer, Hal Aronson, Ph.D. Together they decided to create a solar power system for these off-grid hospitals and clinics. They founded an organization, WE CARE Solar–Women’s Emergency Communication and Reliable Electricity Solar– and they invented a solar power unit that fits in carry-on luggage: the WE CARE Solar Suitcase.

The suitcase is specially designed with these kinds of clinics in mind. It is simple to use, it requires far less maintenance than other battery powered systems, and you can’t really set it up the wrong way, Stachel says. “I consider it an entry level portable system … you open it up and it’s ready to go. You just flick on a switch, plug in a solar panel and you can have electricity because it’s already charged and ready to go.”

If you think plugging in a solar panel is confusing, Stachel says think again. You plug in two wires and they only fit one way, so you can’t do it wrong. “It takes me about five or 10 minutes to explain to someone how to use it. I usually show them what to do, then I have them repeat it and try to teach me or try to teach someone else.”