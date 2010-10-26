Barnes & Noble Launches NookColor: Touchscreen E-Reader

Let the latest chapter of the battle between the e-readers begin: Barnes & Noble today announced the NookColor, a 7-inch, touchscreen full-color e-reader that’s just half an inch thick and weighs less than a pound. Developed as part of a collaboration with famed designer Yves Behar, the new $249 Nook offers a full-lamination LG screen with 16 million colors.

The stats are impressive enough–eight hours of continuous reading, eight gigabytes of internal memory, and the capacity to store approximately 6,000 books. There are also more than two million nookBooks available for perusing, and more than 100 periodicals available in both single copy and subscription form, including Elle, US Weekly, and Cosmopolitan. (Full disclosure: Fast Company will be on there too.)

The NookColor is an Android-based device, but the Android marketplace won’t be available for users. Instead the Nook will offer its own reader-centric apps. Barnes & Noble is hoping to snag Android developers with a program called NookDeveloper. It is already working with Lonely Planet, Dictionary.com and Pandora on apps for the device.

In an attempt to woo parents, the Nook offers a “read to me” feature where a professional narrator reads select books to children. The device will feature a series of interactive children’s e-books. (The Nook event attempted to illustrate this feature with interpretive dancers.)