Why Brands Must Start Caring About Something Other Than Themselves

Millennials are often seen to as the Holy Grail of marketing partly because of their disposal income and partly because their tech-savvy means they can be reached in so many ways. The biggest mistake brands make, however, is to think they reach Millennials through technology.

According to this new survey from the Pivot Center, the answer is cause marketing. Almost two-thirds of the respondents to the poll agreed that green and socially conscious initiatives were one of the top factors that differentiated Millennials from other demographic and psychographic groups.

The fastest way to reach Millennials is not through twitter, Facebook or any one of the location-based services, but through their hearts and minds by adding meaning to their lives.

It’s easy to dismiss this assertion as obvious or redundant. But judging by the number of companies whose social media workshops and seminars focus solely on the technology rather than on the engagement it enables, it seems that much of the marketing world is mistaking the map for the landscape.

What’s critical is how these technologies connect shared values between brands and Millennials. Of course quantifying this isn’t easy. Effective formulas to measure return on investment (ROI) on social media campaigns for brands are just emerging. Measuring a meeting of hearts and minds is even harder.

Yet brands that fail to re-frame their thinking around relationships rather than returns will never understand or emulate the success of the Pepsi Refresh Project, Nike Livestrong/Chalkbot campaign or Ford’s ‘Invisible People’ initiative.