Meet Fast Company’s New Creative Director Florian Bachleda and Photo Editor Leslie dela Vega

A former president of the Society of Publication Designers, Bachleda has served as creative director of Latina, Vibe, and several other magazines. His experience spans pop culture (Entertainment Weekly), business (McKinsey & Company), and weeklies (New York). At his own design firm, FB Design, he has done work for Condé Nast, Time Inc., Hearst, and The New York Times, among others. He has taught at the School of Visual Arts and served on the SPD board for five years. When asked “Why Fast Company?,” Bachleda responded, “It has a rich design legacy, and a vibrant present, and I know the future will be even more exciting.”

Dela Vega joins Fast Company from Essence magazine, where she was director of photography. She previously spent three years as national photo editor for Time and served as deputy photo editor at Teen People. Previously, dela Vega was photo director at Vibe, alongside Bachleda; the two received one of two first place awards for ASME’s Best Celebrity Cover in 2006 for a Vibe cover featuring Busta Rhymes with his mouth taped shut.

In addition to the new creative heads, Fast Company recently brought on senior editor Nancy Cook from Newsweek and staff editor Emily Biuso from The New York Times Magazine. “We’re investing in additional talent,” says Robert Safian, editor of Fast Company. “There’s so much opportunity, and now we’ve got more resources to attack it.”

These new hires come in the midst of a very good year for Fast Company. At a time when some magazines are struggling, Fast Company shows a 25% increase in ad pages year-over-year from 2009. Fast Company was named a finalist for Magazine of the Year earlier this year by the National Magazine Awards, received the 2010 Best in Business General Excellence award for magazines from the Society of American Business Writers and Editors, and for the third consecutive year was named to AdWeek‘s Hot List. Traffic to Fast Company websites has more than tripled in the past year, attracting over 3.5 million unique visitors in the month of October, according to Omniture. Fast Company‘s print edition has an audited, paid circulation of 725,000.