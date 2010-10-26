Hacking Work: Managing Guilty Secrets

We begin this installment on hacking work with a nod to both Fast Company and Ideo. In her post, “ How to Turn Social Taboos Into Innovative Products ,” Ideo designer Betsy Fields lists four core approaches:

1. Know the taboos: What topics are discussed only behind closed doors.

2. Respect embarrassment: Let people know it’s Okay to discuss taboos.

3. Reframe social stigmas: Help people engage with those taboos.

4. Allow for avoidance: Make it okay not to join taboo-breakers.

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves! Thank you, Betsy.

Hacking one’s work is a major taboo. Break or bend the rules? OMG … What will my boss think of me? Will my co-workers still respect me?

Will I be shunned and outcast like a leper? Or worse…Fired?

These are very real concerns for many non-hackers. Most of us have had it drilled into us since childhood that following the rules and being a good person are the same thing. “If I hack to fix something that was broken when it was handed to me, I must somehow be a bad person doing bad things.” Seems strange when written like that, but that thinking is what pushes benevolent hacks back into the closet and labeled as a taboo.

In this TEDx

talk, author of Career

Renegade” Jonathan Fields talks about how to turn fear from a source of anxiety and paralysis into fuel for action and achievement.