Before you write off the months you logged playing a dwarf in World of Warcraft,
consider this: As the audience for video games has grown in 50 years —
from zero to hundreds of millions — games have transformed how we
learn, socialize, and relax. “Now you can play with people around the
world, instead of just in your neighborhood,” says Jon-Paul Dyson,
director of the International Center for the History of Electronic
Games, which hosts this Rochester, New York, exhibit. “Just as we don’t
talk about people being nonmovie watchers or movie watchers, we’ll come
to a point where everyone will be a gamer of some kind.” Hear that,
dwarfboy? You’re not alone. — MS
Sat, November 20
Play Nice
E-Game Revolution
