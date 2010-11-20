On this day, the longtime rivals will meet for the 50th time, and as
part of the Fighting Irish’s off-site home-game program, they’ll become
the first teams to toss the old pigskin at the new Yankee Stadium, in
the Bronx. Single seats to the game are selling on eBay for $800 (!!!),
but watching the Notre Dame marching band performance in Times Square
that weekend is free — for everyone but Notre Dame. “The band is 400
members strong, and we’re bringing all of them,” says Mike Seamon,
assistant VP for university events. “That cost alone is nontrivial. But
the band is part of the glue that bonds our community, and the benefits
outweigh the costs.” Let’s hope they play like champions today. — SS
Sat, November 20
Play Hard
Notre Dame vs. Army
