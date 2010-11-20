Notre Dame vs. Army

On this day, the longtime rivals will meet for the 50th time, and as

part of the Fighting Irish’s off-site home-game program, they’ll become

the first teams to toss the old pigskin at the new Yankee Stadium, in

the Bronx. Single seats to the game are selling on eBay for $800 (!!!),

but watching the Notre Dame marching band performance in Times Square

that weekend is free — for everyone but Notre Dame. “The band is 400

members strong, and we’re bringing all of them,” says Mike Seamon,

assistant VP for university events. “That cost alone is nontrivial. But

the band is part of the glue that bonds our community, and the benefits

outweigh the costs.” Let’s hope they play like champions today. — SS