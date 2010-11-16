The Sourcing Summit

“Does your father make your shoes? Do you milk your own cows? No? Then
you’re outsourcing,” says Martyn Hart, chairman of the U.K.’s National
Outsourcing Association, which gathers in London for this annual
conference, working, in part, to improve the reputation of outsourcing.
“People think it means job loss, but it actually creates jobs because
companies become more efficient, which generates more wealth.” He’s not
kidding. According to McKinsey Global Institute, for every dollar of
corporate spending Americans outsource to India alone, the U.S. economy
gains $1.14. No word on whether McKinsey’s research was outsourced. — SS
