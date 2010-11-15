Both the gambling industry and the federal budget could soon catch a
multibillion-dollar break when Congress considers a bill legalizing
online gaming. The bill faces opposition, but a growing pot could tempt
Congress to join the game. Insiders expect online gaming to grow 50% by
2015. That would mean $67 billion for the industry in just five years,
earning the government a $30 billion vig over that time. Now, on the
other hand, more than $5 billion in gaming revenues depart the U.S. for
foreign shores annually. The organizers of this Las Vegas expo are
betting on the transition, prepping brick-and-mortar-casino execs on
everything from payment processing to online security to navigating
legal waters should HR 2267 pass. — CD
Mon, November 15
Bet
Global Gaming Conference
