When U2, Marvel Comics, and Julie Taymor team up, big things happen …
not always in a good way. Investors pull out, stars bail, dates are
postponed, and Chinese Democracy comparisons abound. But after two troubled years, Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark
should open on the Great White Way as the most expensive Broadway show
ever, at an estimated $50 million. Taymor, the first woman to win a
Tony for directing, for Disney’s $4 billion cash cow The Lion King,
has said Spidey will have to rival Simba’s success to last. But for
cast members, opening excitement seems to trump longevity fears. “Wow,
man,” Reeve Carney, who plays Spider-Man, tweeted during rehearsals.
“It’s finally happening!!” We can hardly believe it either. — SE
