Six of every 1,000 Americans are veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan
wars, and nearly one in five of them have symptoms of post-traumatic
stress disorder or depression. Soldiers battle social stigma and a
shortage of good mental-health care, says Terri Tanielian, co-leader of
the Rand Center for Military Health Policy Research. But the number of
treatments is now on the rise, from intensive music-therapy programs to
anesthetic nerve blocks that have been used to soothe pain and reduce
heat flashes during menopause to, yep, even psychedelics. The FDA and
DEA recently cleared a pair of South Carolina scientists to test
treating soldiers with MDMA, aka Ecstasy, which may allow patients to
mentally revisit their traumas without intense fear. — RA
Thu, November 11
Relieve
Veterans Day
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.