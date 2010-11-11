Veterans Day

Six of every 1,000 Americans are veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan

wars, and nearly one in five of them have symptoms of post-traumatic

stress disorder or depression. Soldiers battle social stigma and a

shortage of good mental-health care, says Terri Tanielian, co-leader of

the Rand Center for Military Health Policy Research. But the number of

treatments is now on the rise, from intensive music-therapy programs to

anesthetic nerve blocks that have been used to soothe pain and reduce

heat flashes during menopause to, yep, even psychedelics. The FDA and

DEA recently cleared a pair of South Carolina scientists to test

treating soldiers with MDMA, aka Ecstasy, which may allow patients to

mentally revisit their traumas without intense fear. — RA