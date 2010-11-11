advertisement
Veterans Day

By Fast Company Calendar

Six of every 1,000 Americans are veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan
wars, and nearly one in five of them have symptoms of post-traumatic
stress disorder or depression. Soldiers battle social stigma and a
shortage of good mental-health care, says Terri Tanielian, co-leader of
the Rand Center for Military Health Policy Research. But the number of
treatments is now on the rise, from intensive music-therapy programs to
anesthetic nerve blocks that have been used to soothe pain and reduce
heat flashes during menopause to, yep, even psychedelics. The FDA and
DEA recently cleared a pair of South Carolina scientists to test
treating soldiers with MDMA, aka Ecstasy, which may allow patients to
mentally revisit their traumas without intense fear. — RA

Thu, November 11

Relieve
Veterans Day

