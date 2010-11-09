A Fistful of Rice

The August IPO of Indian microfinance giant SKS attracted $354 million

from investors — and bitter criticism from Nobel laureate Muhammad

Yunus, who told the Associated Press that the offering was “pushing

microfinance in a loan-sharking direction.”So it’s not surprising that

Vikram Akula’s engaging account of founding SKS is a vigorous defense

of what he calls “my unexpected quest to end poverty through

profitability.” Turning a not-for-profit making small loans to village

women into a commercial venture was, he says, the only way to raise

enough capital to make a difference in India, where 75% of the

population live on less than $2 a day and “poverty is a part of the

landscape, as natural and unchanging as the vast Deccan plains and the

flow of the Ganges River.” — DBM