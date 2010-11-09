The August IPO of Indian microfinance giant SKS attracted $354 million
from investors — and bitter criticism from Nobel laureate Muhammad
Yunus, who told the Associated Press that the offering was “pushing
microfinance in a loan-sharking direction.”So it’s not surprising that
Vikram Akula’s engaging account of founding SKS is a vigorous defense
of what he calls “my unexpected quest to end poverty through
profitability.” Turning a not-for-profit making small loans to village
women into a commercial venture was, he says, the only way to raise
enough capital to make a difference in India, where 75% of the
population live on less than $2 a day and “poverty is a part of the
landscape, as natural and unchanging as the vast Deccan plains and the
flow of the Ganges River.” — DBM
Tue, November 09
Keep Reading
A Fistful of Rice
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.