We all know Conan O’Brien is awesome. He has the hair, the Twitter, the Masturbating Bear, the five-year deal with TBS for Conan
— and now the ad rates. Thirty-second spots for O’Brien’s show are
going for $30,000 to $40,000, says David Levy, president of Turner
Entertainment ad sales. That sets a record for late-night cable
programming and puts Conan on par with the networks’ late-night fare,
which ad buyers estimate at $30,000 to $45,000. Next step: winning the
ratings war, take two. — RA
Mon, November 08
Pony Up
Conan
