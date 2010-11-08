We all know Conan O’Brien is awesome. He has the hair, the Twitter, the Masturbating Bear, the five-year deal with TBS for Conan

— and now the ad rates. Thirty-second spots for O’Brien’s show are

going for $30,000 to $40,000, says David Levy, president of Turner

Entertainment ad sales. That sets a record for late-night cable

programming and puts Conan on par with the networks’ late-night fare,

which ad buyers estimate at $30,000 to $45,000. Next step: winning the

ratings war, take two. — RA