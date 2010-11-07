Daylight Savings Time Ends

Sure, we get an extra hour of sleep today, but is it time to stop

rolling our clocks back and forth — for good? The U.S. adopted

daylight savings time in 1918 to save energy during World War I and it

worked — for a while. But a new study finds that tricking time

actually adds to electric bills. Researchers at the University of

California, Santa Barbara, studied 7 million Indiana homes that had

recently converted to daylight savings, concluding that the switch

added $8.6 million to household electricity bills. The main culprit?

Air-conditioning, which people blast after coming home from work

because of that extra sweaty, sunlit hour.

— BS