Sure, we get an extra hour of sleep today, but is it time to stop
rolling our clocks back and forth — for good? The U.S. adopted
daylight savings time in 1918 to save energy during World War I and it
worked — for a while. But a new study finds that tricking time
actually adds to electric bills. Researchers at the University of
California, Santa Barbara, studied 7 million Indiana homes that had
recently converted to daylight savings, concluding that the switch
added $8.6 million to household electricity bills. The main culprit?
Air-conditioning, which people blast after coming home from work
because of that extra sweaty, sunlit hour.
— BS
Sun, November 07
Fall Back
Daylight Savings Time Ends
