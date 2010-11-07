advertisement
Daylight Savings Time Ends

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

Sure, we get an extra hour of sleep today, but is it time to stop
rolling our clocks back and forth — for good? The U.S. adopted
daylight savings time in 1918 to save energy during World War I and it
worked — for a while. But a new study finds that tricking time
actually adds to electric bills. Researchers at the University of
California, Santa Barbara, studied 7 million Indiana homes that had
recently converted to daylight savings, concluding that the switch
added $8.6 million to household electricity bills. The main culprit?
Air-conditioning, which people blast after coming home from work
because of that extra sweaty, sunlit hour.
— BS

