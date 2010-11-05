National Quality Education Conference

LEED-certified schools are less taxing on the earth and have been

shown to be healthier for kids. But if going green still feels like a

luxury for strapped school budgets, the U.S. Green Building Council

would like to talk another sort of green: “Eco-friendly schools

generally save $100,000 a year on operating expenses, enough to hire

two new teachers and buy 5,000 textbooks,” says Rachel Gutter, director

of the council’s Center for Green Schools. If that doesn’t grab the

attention of the administrators gathered at this Chicago event, maybe

the Sidwell Friends Middle School, in Washington, D.C., would. It rated

Platinum, thanks to bamboo doors, floors recycled from Baltimore Harbor

pilings, and cladding from 100-year-old wine barrels. — JD