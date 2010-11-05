Monopoly may not have a technical monopoly on the game industry, but
it’s certainly ubiquitous: Hasbro has sold 275 million of the board
games since its 1935 debut, which have bankrolled more than 1 billion
players. Emboldened by the success of web and mobile versions — not to
mention Monopoly slot machines, video games, and McDonald’s promotions
— Hasbro hopes to broaden its appeal with a Monopoly Facebook game and
Monopoly Revolution, a circular, cashless version of the board game
(teens with credit cards! Run!). “Wherever consumers are,” says global
brand leader Jane Ritson-Parsons, “that’s where we want to be.” Spoken
like a true red-hotel tycoon. — DM
Fri, November 05
Pass Go
75th Anniversary of Monopoly
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.