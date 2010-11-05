75th Anniversary of Monopoly

Monopoly may not have a technical monopoly on the game industry, but

it’s certainly ubiquitous: Hasbro has sold 275 million of the board

games since its 1935 debut, which have bankrolled more than 1 billion

players. Emboldened by the success of web and mobile versions — not to

mention Monopoly slot machines, video games, and McDonald’s promotions

— Hasbro hopes to broaden its appeal with a Monopoly Facebook game and

Monopoly Revolution, a circular, cashless version of the board game

(teens with credit cards! Run!). “Wherever consumers are,” says global

brand leader Jane Ritson-Parsons, “that’s where we want to be.” Spoken

like a true red-hotel tycoon. — DM