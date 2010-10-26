Oil Spill Used for Limited-Edition Poster Prints

London-based graphic designer Anthony Burrill has created a poster using oil from the Deepwater disaster. The posters, with the slogan “Oil & Water Don’t Mix” were created for Belgian design agency Happiness, using oil gathered from the beaches of Grande Isle, Louisiana.

“It’s quite a stupid phrase,” says Burrill, who mostly works with type and short messages. “It’s basic and straightforward, but because the poster is printed using oil from the gulf spill it gives it a resonance and a kind of importance, basically.”

What remains to be seen is how (or if) BP will respond. The oil firm is one of the most generous sponsors of the arts in the U.K., but discovered that not everyone appreciated its cultural largesse at Tate Britain’s summer party earlier this year.