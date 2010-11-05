Ever leave a 3-D flick feeling as if you missed that extra dimension?
Phil “Captain 3-D” McNally (and, yes, that’s his legal middle name)
wants to save the day. As DreamWorks’s stereoscopic supervisor, McNally
is obsessed with perfecting the third dimension and is thus the real
star of this crisp $150 million animation about dueling aliens,
featuring Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, and Will Ferrell. Just don’t let him
hear you call 3-D an “extra” dimension. “3-D is normal!” McNally says.
“3-D isn’t going away until we stop seeing with two eyes — it’s 2-D
that’s missing a dimension.” — AC
Fri, November 05
Enhance
Megamind
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.