Ever leave a 3-D flick feeling as if you missed that extra dimension?

Phil “Captain 3-D” McNally (and, yes, that’s his legal middle name)

wants to save the day. As DreamWorks’s stereoscopic supervisor, McNally

is obsessed with perfecting the third dimension and is thus the real

star of this crisp $150 million animation about dueling aliens,

featuring Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, and Will Ferrell. Just don’t let him

hear you call 3-D an “extra” dimension. “3-D is normal!” McNally says.

“3-D isn’t going away until we stop seeing with two eyes — it’s 2-D

that’s missing a dimension.” — AC