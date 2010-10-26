Gallup Opens Abu Dhabi Center

Gallup, the management consultancy best known for its polling service,

has opened a new social research center in Abu Dhabi headed by a U.S.

government appointee. The center’s affiliation with Abu

Dhabi’s Crown Prince Court is a diplomacy coup for the country, but it raises questions about the limitations of doing research in a constitutional monarchy.

The Abu Dhabi Gallup Center is scheduled to open

this fall, specializing in research and analysis of both the Persian

Gulf region and the larger Muslim world. Described in a press

release as a “partnership” between Gallup and the Crown

Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, the Gallup Center is one of the polling

agency’s first collaborations where a foreign government has

a stake in operations. Although the Crown Prince Court is nominally

independent, in practice it is a government

agency.

Gallup’s Eric Nielsen confirmed in an

interview with Fast Company

that the Crown Prince Court has provided funding for the Abu Dhabi

Gallup Center, but further specifics were not immediately

available. Nielsen emphasized that Gallup will have full editorial

control over reports and projects coming out of Abu Dhabi, with the

Crown Prince Court primarily being limited to “assisting on topic

selection.”

The

Abu Dhabi Gallup Center will be headed by Dalia Mogahed, currently

chair of the Gallup

Center for Muslim Studies. Mogahed recently finished a term on the President’s

Advisory Council on Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships,

where she served as an advisor

to President Obama on Muslim affairs and other topics.

A

number of American researchers and analysts will be working alongside

Mogahed in Abu Dhabi this fall, with approximately 10 initially

headed overseas. In addition, Gallup has been hiring

locally. The Gallup Center Abu Dhabi will be working under the

supervision of the more well-established Gallup Center for

Muslim Studies.

First

on the agenda for the Abu Dhabi Gallup Center is a follow-up report

to “Who

Speaks for Islam?” The massive 2008 project is described by Gallup

as the result of “tens of thousands of interviews with residents

of more than 35 nations that are predominantly Muslim or have

significant Muslim populations.” Co-written by Mogahed and

Georgetown University’s John Esposito, the updated edition will

reflect data compiled by Gallup from 2007-10. The report is slated

for a late November release.