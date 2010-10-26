Infographic: How to Explain the Internet to a 19th-Century Street Urchin

Do you know how the internet really works — how you’re able to read this article on a magical glowing rectangle attached to a keyboard? Neither do we. But if you ever have to explain the inner workings of the web to someone even less informed — say, a homeless orphan from the 1800s — you can now feign understanding, thanks to this handy cheat sheet created by flowchart guru Doogie Horner.

If you liked this chart, Horner has a whole book of them which comes out next week.

[Read more at Fast Company]