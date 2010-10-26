Can Boston Become the Silicon Valley of Marketing?

Brian Halligan is nothing if not a dreamer. In his dream, the Redsox

win the pennant every year, hundreds of thousands of small businesses

use HubSpot and Boston becomes the epicenter for “modern marketing” that

eschews traditional media in favor of his highly digital, “Inbound”

approach. And while Halligan can’t keep his beloved Sox off the

Disabled List, he is well on his way to realizing at least part of his

dream, building a company that has taken small business marketing to a

new, more cost-effective place.

How Halligan and his compatriots at HubSpot have gotten this far is a

potent reminder of the need to think big while minding the store,

blending a Puritanical work ethic with an Aerosmithian will to “Dream

On.” Whether or not HubSpot and Halligan can transform Boston into the

Silicon Valley of marketing, which will require an entire community of

like-minded marketing services providers to take a ride north on the

Metroliner, my interview yielded several location-neutral insights for

any entrepreneur. The future is coming, the future is coming With Paul Revere-like clarity, Halligan is quick to warn of the

impending doom of traditional marketing. Noted Halligan, “My whole

thesis in life is that the way people market their products is broken,

that TV/radio/print and interrupting people with spam messages and cold

calls [doesn’t work].” “I actually think that Madison Avenue is going to

crash because no one is watching those ads they’re making anymore and I

want Boston to be the next generation Madison Avenue,” explained

Halligan, who helped to organize Future M, a conference in early October

that focused on “modern marketing,” and featured 50 or so Beantown

marketing innovators. The company on a hill When John Winthrop famously declared Boston the “city on a hill,” he

certainly anticipated the fervent city-centric loyalty of Brian

Halligan. “I’m from Boston and I’m a little pissed of that Silicon

Valley has out-innovated us in the PC revolution and then the Internet,”

exclaimed Halligan. Sharing Winthrop’s evangelistic bent, Halligan

noted his desire to “revive the area in terms of the Internet and around

marketing,” building as big a company has he can that maintains its New

England roots. Even though Halligan aspires to a West coast-style

company like Google or Amazon, he makes it clear he has no interest in

selling out to one of these giants and seeing the company leave town. Not the same old song and dance

Sometimes referred to as “the Bad Boys of Boston,” the band Aerosmith

made its mark by blending elements of pop, heavy metal and R&B to

create their own unique sound. So too has Halligan and his team created

something new by blending a number of tools “into one simple relatively

easy to use package for businesses to take advantage of.” Designed to

address “a massive shift in the way modern humans shop and learn,” the

HubSpot platform includes software for blogging, social media

monitoring, marketing analytics, email and lead nurturing. To prove

HubSpot has a hit on their hands, Halligan noted that they have about

3,500 customers today up from 1400 a year ago while revenue has grown to

$20 million from $7 million over the same period. And that’s got to

music to Halligan’s VC backers if not to the rest of Boston. Ask not what you can do for your company, ask what your company can do for its customers JFK’s famous call to action inspired an entire generation to lead by

doing. This notion is at the heart of HubSpot’s success, enabling and

encouraging businesses “to create remarkable content that becomes like a

magnet to pull people in.” Halligan calls this approach Inbound

Marketing, an approach he preaches about in a book and on a blog of the

same name while practicing it religiously at his own company. Noted

Halligan, “we create tons and tons of blog articles, we create eBooks,

we create webinars, we create a weekly TV show” all designed to draw

people into HubSpot often by way of Google without having to buy

keywords. Explained Halligan, “a webinar works for years and years

whereas with Google ads, you just throw money at it month after month.” Good grade hunting Boston boys Damon and Affleck took Hollywood by storm with their

Academy Award-winning debut. HubSpot generates good will and great

leads with it highly praised “grader” tools. These free tools rate a

company’s performance on keyword search, website, blogs, Facebook and

even Foursquare. Offered Halligan, “if they get a crappy score, they

say, ‘who are those HubSpot guys?’ and they end up in our funnel,”

watching a demo, trying the software and ultimately buying. The idea

according to Halligan is to “free up as much knowledge and content as

you possibly can and use that knowledge to pull people into your

business and try to convert them into customers.” Halligan also noted

that their customers see meaningful results in 4-6 months, averaging 13%

increases in sales leads that compound on a month to month basis. More than a feeling for culture

The band Boston exploded onto the rock scene in the mid-seventies but

after two multi-platinum albums, management issues got the best of

them. Halligan is keenly aware that rapid growth brings its own set of

problems and works diligently to keep the band together while bringing

in fresh blood. Explained Halligan, “when you grow this fast,

everything breaks–many of the systems you put in place break and you are

constantly revolving and reorganizing.” Not wanting to be “just

another band out of Boston” that imploded, Halligan and his cohorts put

extra effort into clarifying and cultivating their corporate culture and

mission. “When we do annual reviews of employees, the culture is part

of that review–there are seven points in our culture and we grade them

[on each],” noted Halligan. It is little wonder both employees and

clients seem to sing the praises of HubSpot. Final note: With over 80% of advertising still going through

traditional media channels and a sizeable percentage of that flowing

through New York-based agencies, shifting the epicenter of “modern

marketing” to Boston won’t happen overnight, if at all. That doesn’t

bother Halligan who has accepted this mission as his “life’s work,” and

whose accomplishments to date justify further consideration. As such,

I’d encourage you to read more of my interview, as I am in the end a New Yorker, too busy weeping over the Yankees’ demise to belabor this further.