The Stampede: Razorfish Reveals Latin America’s Untapped Digital Consumer

Businesses wondering how to crack the huge lower middle class consumer segments in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico will get some answers this week when Razorfish releases its latest report, “The Stampede.” It details the purchasing power and preferences of “Classe C” consumers, with a focus on their digital aspirations.

The report’s lead author, Joe Crump, speaking with Fast Company from Brazil, shared key findings, and explained what exactly businesses should be doing to reach consumers with a household income of $700-$2,000 per month in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.

While the Classe C segment is traditionally thought to be primarily television consumers, Crump’s research shows that in fact they are just as digitally savvy as the upper classes, if not more.

“They want phones that are smart for their lives. They like phones that look high-end, but that have features that suit their lives,” says Crump. “YouTube, for example, is key for Brazilians.”