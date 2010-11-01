Instapaper Founder Marco Arment’s Journey From Bagel Jockey to Publishing Pioneer

Marco Arment started Instapaper , because he wanted to be able to read the Web pages he’d saved during the day on his train ride home. “A lot of people think that if you’re in a big city, you have [mobile connectivity] all the time,” he laughs. The reality? Commuting from Manhattan to points north, Arment says, “I spent a lot of time underground with no service.”

So the co-founder of the micro-blogging service Tumblr put his considerable coding skills and a finely tuned sense of design and usability to work. A couple of days later: voila. Arment developed the Web site version of Instapaper and had a business on his hands. “It was pretty basic,” he insists, “Just a place to put everything you find when you can’t or don’t want to read right then.”

The free-to-join bookmarking service is now available for the iPhone, iPad, and Kindle, and has been lauded by fans and reviewers alike. It’s been profitable every month for the last couple of years. That’s why, though Instapaper started as a side project, Arment was able to ditch his full-time gig at Tumblr a few weeks ago and become a member of the entrepreneurial class.

Ironically, now that he’s working out of his home, Arment doesn’t have the commuting downtime that led him to build Instapaper in the first place. But that’s OK. Figuring out how to grow the business without compromising functionality keeps him plenty busy. Here’s what he had on his mind:

Funding: I’m intentionally not doing anything complicated with money. I’m not biased against taking venture capital but I have ways I can make money on the service. Instapaper offers a free basic service and for $4.99, Instapaper Pro offers additional features including storage of up to 250 articles. I’d have to take VC money either to expand the staff, which I don’t really need, or I could broaden the service. That is not necessarily what I want. I run this from my home by myself and that’s pretty valuable even if it doesn’t become the next YouTube. I kind of like the challenge of doing it without funding.

Cubicles and co-workers: Programmers work in bursts of productivity. Then, they let the brain rest and get back into it. A lot about the office world is not a great fit for me. I’m working alone now in the sense that I’m the only employee of Instapaper. But in reality, it uses a lot of social tools. I’m already having tons of social interaction constantly in these communities with people who love reading.

Health insurance: It’s not cheap to insure yourself.