You may recall that, about a month ago, I asked readers for examples of clueless, comical, and cruel bosses. You did a wonderful job–via comments and emails–of sending in over 100 awful actions. I promised I would list my favorites–the worst of the worst–here. It took me longer than I expected to get to it, but I finally did this week. The top 14 are presented at Huffington Post as a slide show, with all sorts of bells and whistles (you can vote on each boss and other things). The call it “Horror Stories About the World’s Worst Bosses.” The first slide is pictured above. The caption is:

1. “Giving the first employee of the month award to himself.”

Below are the other 14 I sent them (they cut one) followed by a bonus example:

2. “Showed appreciation by giving an employee an ipod (except he’s deaf).”

3. “My first boss was the founding partner of a mid-sized law firm in Boston … .He used to come in every morning, vise-grip my head with his hands, kiss the top of it, and say ‘hello my luv, ho-e-you, ho-e-you’. Then he’d proceed to shred me all day long. His best moments were after I was sick and lost too much weight, used to walk around screaming ‘where’s the damned stick with t*ts?.’ Really. I worked for him for 15 years. Then I went to one of the biggest firms in Boston, worked for the chairman of a big department. He started farting really loud when they made him not be chairman anymore. The special times were when he got really mad, and people would try to talk over it, and he’d push even harder, and they’d jump an octave.”

4. “A very attractive female direct report was working while sick. He shouted “! You’re looking mighty ugly today!” Saying it once wasn’t enough. He said it very loudly about 3 or 4 times.”