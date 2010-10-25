There Will Always Be a Front of the Plane

Biz class airlines have gone away. Why not biz class too?

What it may be replaced by is a cheesecake factory-like à la carte menu. There’s always the option of packaging options together. Fun. This may work better in some markets than in others, due to differences in cultural buying practices. I have an example which is admittedly not perfect, but as an American I’ve had to adjust rather quickly to how things happen in my adopted work home of España.

When I go back to the States, I’m frequently confronted with our all-too-often-taken-for-granted overabundance of choices. Somehow, I’ve also adapted rather quickly in Spain to doing without the all-too-familiar complexity of “curating” my own restaurant experience.

ME: “I’d like a beer and a salad.”

WAITER: “On draft we have BudBudLightSamAdamsGuinessBlueMoonMichelobUltrablahblahblah….”

ME (interrupting, because clearly my hair stood a good chance of turning white waiting for him to finish): “Okay–whatever. The first one on draft.”