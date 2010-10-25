SNL Mocks Rumored AOL-Yahoo Purchase

Saturday Night Live took a swipe this weekend at the rumors that AOL is sniffing around Yahoo. Last week, we asked of the report by the Wall Street Journal that AOL and private equity houses are considering buying Yahoo: “Would an AOL-owned Yahoo [be] just two purposeless, lost giants clutching together?” Looks like SNL was thinking the same thing. In this Weekend Update skit, comedian John Mulaney says: “I love it. It’s like when two people in a nursing home start dating. They may not have much time left, but at least they’ll have each other.”