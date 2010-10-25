Ignore the Crowds, Connect With Tribes

Listening to current marketing principles today; one can easily become distracted in the multitude of social media channels and where the real value lies. One basic principle we’ve seen promoted and more often adopted is “crowd sourcing” or “marketing to crowds” when in fact the validity of this argument is actually very weak.

The merits of a crowd–as defined by most dictionaries define it as

“a collection of people.” Now although the logic behind communicating

to a large volume of people is clear, it’s simply not a clear and

effective strategy when your objective is to create change (I mean real

change–like the stuff that wins you big markets). Crowds are not

binded by a collective cause OR are they led by any individual member.

So in fact the crowd simply has location and one interest which brings

them together. It’s like attending a major sporting event where you’ll

see families, teenagers, professionals and more all cheering for the

same team. Now would you assume they will listen to the same message?

Would you assume they are all communicating regularly with each other?

A very close friend of the “CROWD” is the “TRIBE.” The word TRIBE

immediately invokes a sense or pride, commitment and influence. A tribe

has a leader. It has a common cause and a sense of purpose. Tribes

are also very big, just like crowds–in fact likely to be bigger. The

challenge a marketer tackles is “How to align YOUR objectives with a

TRIBE to create a connection?”

Organisations invest in new markets such as the AFL with the

expansion in Greater Western Sydney, Major League Baseball expand

through China and the NFL are now committed to a Latina market in the

United States. Each with a commitment to connect their sport with a

populous market. Those markets have existing (and successful)

alternative sporting codes already in adoption; most likely with good

history. So in fact it’s not a matter of offering a product to sell,

it’s more about creating a movement for long term adoption and change.

A clear communication message is critical to wining acceptance and a open sense of mind. The USA Senator Bill Bradley defines a movement as having the following basic elements:

1. A story that tells what you are and the future you are trying to build

2. A connection between and among the leader and the tribe (community)