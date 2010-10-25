The Persuasion Formula: Take A Lesson From The Pols

If the campaign ads and stump speeches of the present election cycle teach us anything about communication, they teach us this: When you’re trying to persuade people to take action, identify a simple, powerful message and return to it as many times, and as emotionally, as you possibly can.

In the trade, of course, this is known as “staying on

message,” and it’s the first commandment of a successful campaign. Business

communicators, alas, often ignore this valuable rule from the world of

politics.

Let’s face it: Staying on message works! If the polls are

any reliable indication, the Republicans are leading and they are leading

because of a single, three-part, powerful, constantly repeated theme that

unites virtually all of their candidates: Government

is too big, spending is out of control

and taxes must be cut. Most

people would be hard pressed to remember a time when that theme was not

the Republican message. This decades-old message (to which most

Democratic candidates do not seem to have a similarly compelling reply or

competing message) resonates with voters.

Whether or not you agree with them, the persistence, passion

and the discipline with which GOP candidates have spread their winning message

are admirable–and enormously effective.

In the few races where Democrats appear to hold the

advantage, such as the California governor’s race, the pattern plays out in

essentially the same way. There, Democrat Jerry Brown has maintained a slim

lead over former eBay CEO Meg Whitman, the Republican candidate. A former governor himself, Brown has

relentlessly hit a single message–a message that, up to this point, most

California voters seem to be buying into: Whitman is not qualified to be

governor. Virtually every syllable of Brown’s recent campaign has been

strongly focused on this emotionally powerful appeal. (The only exception to

this has been some damage control around a gaffe committed by one of Brown’s

aides; even so, the Whitman-is-unqualified message has served as the point to

which the Brown campaign has always returned.)

The techniques described here are as old as advertising

itself. So if your job (like a politician’s) is to persuade people to take

action, you must find a simple, potent,

relevant message that your audience will respond to emotionally. Then, deliver it

with passion and repeat it constantly over a long period of time. Eventually,

people will buy your stuff (or your ideas)!

Ruth Sherman Associates LLC / High-Stakes Presentation Skills Coaching, Consulting & Media Training for CEOs, Celebrities & Politicians / Greenwich, CT