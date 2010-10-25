Marketing Planning 101: Three Tips to Stay Open for Business

Yesterday, I was intrigued by the business headline story in my local Bend Bulletin. It said “Bend (Oregon) is Open for Business: City hopes to lure businesses with new campaign focusing on outdoor lifestyle.” As a conscious capitalist with a passion for work/life balance, I was inspired to read further.

Visit Bend, our well-intended local tourism promotion agency, just launched a marketing strategy to promote more in-migration and job growth by showcasing the active outdoor lifestyle this region offers. This is a noble effort, given the reported 14% regional unemployment rate and heavy dependency on room tax revenues to keep our economy on life support.

It sounded like a good idea at the time. Then the campaign details began to border on the absurd.

Here’s how: the Visit Bend PR team launched a Top Ten list of reasons why CEOs should relocate to Bend. One of the reasons was: “A good powder day is a perfectly acceptable excuse to miss work.”

When I saw this reason, I thought I was hallucinating.

The Visit Bend campaign highlights what mistakes to avoid with your marketing planning…such as belittling the work ethic in the midst of 14+% unemployment.