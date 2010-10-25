The $670 Alternative to MacBook Air: iPad, Toccata Keyboard

On Wednesday Steve Jobs unveiled a new MacBook Air, with an entirely solid

state hard drive, seven-hour battery life, super-slim design and a price tag of $1,000 (for the 11-in. model). Yet for the previous

week, I’d already been using an ultra-light Apple notebook with an entirely solid-state hard drive, a battery that charges fast and lasts for so long I rarely have to care (I just plug it in every other night), and an eminently portable 9.7 in. screen (which detaches). It has a pretty generous 32GB of storage. Most importantly, it cost me, in

total, a mere $670.

What’s it called? The iPad, of course–augmented by the best external iPad

keyboard I’ve seen, the $70 Toccata keyboard case from an Australian company

called PADACS.

A couple of months back we wrote about a similar case/keyboard that was getting a lot of buzz in the U.K. That was the Keycase iPad Folio, which launched recently in the U.S. market at a too-pricey $100 level. The Toccata (which launched on the U.S. market in early October) is not only cheaper, it is also — judging by early online reviews — a slightly sturdier version of the exact same design.

Like the best products in the Apple ecosystem, the Toccata just works. It

connects automatically via Bluetooth when you press any key, and

switches itself off when not in use. You recharge it via USB after 45 hours of runtime, a welcome

relief to those of us who’ve been using the battery-powered Apple

Bluetooth keyboard, which can die at the most inopportune moments. The way the screen stand is set up,

you have a number of ridges and grooves in which to lock the screen, so you can control the angle quite well. I’m

typing this review on the Toccata on my lap, on my couch. It’s not teetering, nor is it forcing me to hunch over.

The case is a rich thick leather-like material that keeps itself shut

with magnets. The keyboard itself is rubberized silicone, which might be a

dealbreaker for some. Personally, I love it. The keys are soft yet solid

enough to take some finger-tapping punishment, and they elicit a beautiful

sound when you’re in a typing flow, like rain on a window pane. (Besides, plastic or metal keys would scratch the iPad screen when the case was closed.)

This is

by no means a full-sized keyboard, since it has to be the same size as an iPad

screen. But the keys have a ridge on top and are raised to just the

right level that I almost never make a mistake, even when not looking at

the keyboard. And I’ve got some pretty stubby fingers, ones which are

too big for other mini-keyboard solutions.