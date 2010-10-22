Harvard-Developed Tool Measures Real-Time Public Opinion on Social Media

Rumors swirled recently that the iPhone was coming to Verizon. Social media outlets quickly garbled up the leaks, and opinions flared across the Web about the news. For companies and marketers, that information is incredibly valuable, but seriously hard to track. How can opinion on Facebook and Twitter ever be accurately measured? Enter Crimson Hexagon, a social media monitoring and analysis firm that has helped Microsoft, HP, and CNN gauge public perception.

After the Verizon iPhone news hit, Crimson Hexagon analyzed online conversations about the subject using its unique “statistical human-assisted approach.” Developed at Harvard’s Institute for Quantitative Social Science, the technology originally began as the “hyper-accurate estimation, classification, and quantification of unstructured data,” says company CEO Scott Centurino, which, in non-science speak, just means the measurement of public opinion from unsolicited data. The company uses sophisticated algorithms and dynamic dashboards to dig through and track massive amounts of information in real-time.

Their approach is simple. Companies first design a question that needs answering. In this instance, Verizon might have wondered, “How did consumers react to the iPhone rumors?” After selecting a content base to analyze (blogs, tweets, etc.), Crimson sets up a series of categories for possible public reactions, and then begins to feed each category sample posts. So, for its Verizon analysis, categories included: (A) I’m sticking with AT&T, (B) I’m switching to Verizon for the iPhone, (C) I’m considering switching to Verizon for the iPhone, and (D) The news was just another “crazy rumor.”

Crimson then begins manually building a sample pool of content, taking loads of tweets or Facebook posts, classifying them into each category, and coaching its analytics tools to replicate the pattern. Over the days following the iPhone rumors, for example, Crimson Hexagon analyzed more than 27,000 conversations on Twitter, finding that only 12% said they’d stay with AT&T, and that close to 60% said they would or were considering a switch to Verizon for Apple’s popular device.